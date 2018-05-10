Tax: We’ve built social partnership with Nigerians – Adeosun

Related News

The number of tax identification numbers (NIMs) issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) increased by almost 50 per cent within the last two years, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said. She said this shows strong social partnership government builds with the people.

Mrs Adeosun who spoke on Thursday in Abuja said from about 14 million in 2016, over five million tax payers have successfully joined the system, raising the country’s tax base to over 19 million in 2018.

The minister was speaking while receiving a World Bank mission of 10 executive directors led by Patrizio Pagano. The team were on a special mission to Nigeria to assess the impact of projects funded by the bank in the country.

“Tax is not a popular discussion in Nigeria, where people are still facing a number of challenges. But, we have asked the people to trust us to deliver infrastructure and improve economy if they pay their taxes. We have built a social partnership with the people.

“We have demonstrated that commitment with increased expenditure on infrastructure development, cut waste and be efficient and more transparent,” she said.

She said despite crude oil prices rising amid global tensions, government would not get complacent, but remain optimistic and vigilant, and continue to push on fundamentals to drive economic growth.

Besides, she said, government would continue to focus on ease of doing business to get the private sector energised and provide the support they need to grow.

Also, she said efforts are ongoing to boost power supply for industrial growth and improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

“We saw oil at $140 per barrel and we had nothing to show for it. So, it is not the volume of money that comes in that matters, but how effectively government utilises it to better the lives of the people.

The leader of the mission to Nigeria, Patrizio Pagano, said they were in the country to assess the impact of the projects the bank was financing in Nigeria, most of which are directed at poverty alleviation and promotion of sustainable development.

During the visit, Mr Pagano said the team would meet with Nigerian entrepreneurs, particularly those in the private sector involved in the power sector to see how the development in the sector has evolved.

The 10 World Bank executive directors, representing 96 countries, include those for Switzerland, France, Italy, Nordic, Peru, Germany, South Africa (representing Angola, Nigeria and South Africa).

Other members of the team include the directors for Burkina Faso (representing Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa), Zimbabwe (representing Anglophone Sub-Saharan Africa), United Kingdom and Indonesia.

PREMIUM TIMES investigations reveal that ongoing World Bank ongoing projects in Nigeria is currently valued at about $3.872 billion.

The projects numbering about 20 date back to April 2015. Two of the projects inherited from the previous administration have been declared closed by the World Bank.

The two closed projects include $75 million project initiated on April 29, 2015 to support Edo State Fiscal Improvement and Service Delivery Operation and the $200 million Third Lagos State Development Policy Operation aid which began on June 26, 2015.

World Bank records showed 18 other projects have active implementation status.

They include the $200 million additional financing for polio eradication support, which commenced on April 10, 2015; $500 million programme to support “Saving One Million Lives” started April 23, 2015 and the $100 million Nigeria Partnership for Education Project commenced on May 8, 2015.

Others initiated June 7, 2016 included $500 million National Social Safety Nets Project; the $100 million State Education Programme Investment Project; the $75 million Community and Social Development project and the $100 million Nigeria Youth Employment and Social Support project.

Additional $125 million financing for State Health Investment Project; the $50 million second additional financing to Third National Fadama Development Project and the $125 million additional financing for polio eradication support project were also approved by the bank on June 7, 2016.

Only the $320,000 for the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Reporting Compliance grant was approved on December 7, 2016. It was restructured on February 1, 2018, with a December 31, 2019 closing date.

The other projects to be reviewed by the World Bank audit team include $200 million multi-sectoral crisis recovery project for the North-east approved on March 20, 2017; the $200 million agro-processing, productivity enhancement and livelihood improvement support project that took effect from March 23, 2017, and the $150 million mineral sector support for economic diversification project approved April 14, 2017.

Also, the team would review the $350 million funding to Kaduna State in support of its economic transformation programme approved on June 20 last year, same date as $611 million approved for the better education service delivery for all.

Apart from the Conflict Monitoring System initiative approved last October 27 valued at about $40,000, the other project the team would equally look at include the recent $486 million approved for the Federal Ministry of Power for the electricity transmission system rehabilitation approved last February 15.