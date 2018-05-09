Senate committee to deliberate on Buhari’s request for promissory note programme

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to deliberate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request on bond issuance to civil servants as well as contractors.

The president had in March written to the Senate seeking the establishment of a promissory note programme and a bond issuance to resettle inherited local debts and contractual obligations.

In the letter, Mr Buhari explained the obligations which he believed establishment of the promissory note and bond issuance will clear.

According to him, the long standing obligations inherited by his administration include: a) Unpaid obligations to pensioners, salaries and promotional arrears of civil servants. b) Obligation to petroleum marketers. c) Contractors and suppliers debt. d) Unpaid power bills and obligation from tariffs reversal in 2014. e) Export expansion grant IMBET. f) Judgement debt; and g) Refunds to state government for projects undertaken on behalf of federal government.

The Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), who read out the executive communication earlier, had suggested that the Senate refer the matter to the appropriate committee to deliberate upon but was countered by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu), who suggested that an ad-hoc committee be set up.

“People are depending on our approval of these funds. There are a number of issues involved. Some are the pensions, some have to do with salaries, subsidy and then some are for payment to states.

“In view of the multi-dimension of this and the issue of the controversy regarding borrowing money to pay for recurrent item, which is forbidden under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, I think we should set up an appropriate ad-hoc committee to be able to look at these together and advise the Senate,” he said.

This was seconded by Abdullahi Yahaya (APC, Kebbi) who reminded his colleagues that a year ago, the Senate recommended that the government should “endeavour to settle all outstanding contractor obligations, particularly local debts.”

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, thereafter, said the Senate will “set up an ad hoc committee and announce by the end of today.”