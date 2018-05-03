Related News

The multi-fund investment structure for all contributors under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) is scheduled to take off July 1, 2018, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) announced on Thursday.

The schedule is coming just as the Commission said total pension fund assets as at February, 2018 rose risen to about N7.77trillion.

Under the new fund structure, Head, Investment Supervision Department, PENCOM, Ohioma Ehimeme, said all active young contributors under 49 years would be under Fund 2, with about 60 to 70 per cent of contributions to be invested in bonds and treasury bills. The balance would go into money market and other instruments.

Fund 3, which is a pre-retirement fund, Mr Ehimeme explained, would be for those in the 50 to 60 years old bracket, with 80 per cent of the funds to be invested in bonds and treasury bills.

Mr Ehimeme, who spoke at a workshop organized by PENCOM on “Contributory Pension Scheme: Achievements and challenges,” said the 4th fund would be a retirees fund set aside for those aged 60 years and above.

“The introduction of multi-fund investment structure for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) funds would address the varying risk appetite of contributors, as the different funds are tailored to fit the ages and risk profiles of contributors,” he noted.

“Expanding the scope of allowable investment instruments and fund classes available to contributors would also improve returns on pension funds, as minimal limits have been set for variable income instruments which generally gives higher returns over a given period.”

Apart from boosting returns on pension funds, Mr Ehimeme said the initiative would help resolve the challenge of asset- liability risk management by pension funds by better aligning the risk return expectations of contributors, better matching of pension assets and liabilities and diversifying pension fund portfolios.

The Acting Director-General, PENCOM, Aisha Dahir-Umar said increased pension fund assets representing about N270 billion followed enrollment of Contributory Pension Scheme by over 390,000 contributors, from 7.50 million as at March 31, 2017 to 7.90 million as at February 28, 2018.

Represented by PENCOM Legal Adviser, Mohammed Sani, the DG said the commission was putting in place measures to guard against money laundering by enacting relevant provisions, while plans were on to settle outstanding pension liabilities.

“The outstanding accrued rights of federal government employees who retired in 2017 as well as the amount due to those retiring in 2018, have been submitted for appropriation in the 2018 budget,” she said.

The acting DG said government was committed to settle outstanding pension liabilities, following the release of about N54 billion in April, 2017 for the payment.

The Commission, the DG said, served on an Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the President and Chaired by Finance Minister, to determine the total pension liabilities of the Federal Government under both the CPS and the Defined Benefits Scheme.

The Committee was expected to advise government on the amount needed to defray the pension obligation.

Consequently, the Commission said it determined the total pension liability owed the Contributory Pension retirees due to both the 15 per cent and 33 per cent pension increases of 2007 and 2014 respectively.

On the proposed launch of the micro pension scheme, Mrs Dahir-Umar said the Commission was intensifying efforts to provide necessary infrastructure in line with its strategic objective of expanding coverage of the CPS to the under- served sectors.