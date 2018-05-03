Related News

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended negatively on Thursday with the indicators shedding 0.48 per cent.

The All-Share Index lost 198.21 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 41,107.81 compared with 41,306.02 posted on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N14.962 trillion shed N72 billion or 0.48 per cent to close at N14.890 trillion.

International Breweries recorded the highest loss, dropping N4.30 to close at N47.50 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N2.70 to close at N246.20, while Unilever dropped by N2.40 to close at N52.50 per share.

Forte Oil was down by N2.20 to close at N43, while Nigerian Breweries went down by N1.80 to close at N127.20 per share.

On the other hand, Nestle led the gainers’ table for the day, appreciating by N20.10 to close at N1, 590.10 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of N1.55 to close at N22, while Okomu Oil gained N1.05 to close at N78.55 per share.

Flour Mills added N1 to close at N35.50, while UACN grew by 85k to close at N18 per share.

United Bank for Africa emerged the most traded stock with 79.91 million shares worth N935.16 million.

It was followed by Access Bank with 57.04 million shares valued at N644.38 million; Etranzact sold 20.32 million shares worth N92.44 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 12.36 million shares valued at N154.29 million.

In all, investors staked N4.76 billion on 320.39 million shares in 4,482 deals. This was in contrast with a total of 276.24 million shares valued at N6.89 billion transacted in 5,327 deals on Wednesday.

(NAN)