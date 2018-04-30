NSE All-Share Index records 0.06% on Monday

Related News

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed for the month of April on Monday with a marginal growth of 0.06 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index which opened at 41,244.89 improved by 23.12 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 41,268.01.

Similarly, the market capitalisation rose by N8 billion or 0.05 per cent to close at N14.948 trillion compared to N14.940 trillion achieved on Friday.

Also, breakdown of the price movement chart showed that Beta Glass led the gainers’ table for the day, gaining N3.75 to close at N79.25 per share.

Julius Berger followed with a gain of N1.15 to close at N28.05, while Dangote Cement appreciated by N1 to close at N246 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria added 95k to close at N20.45, while Guaranty Trust Bank advanced by 65 to close at N46 per share.

Conversely, Nestle topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N16 to close at N1,599 per share.

Dangote Sugar trailed with a loss of 90k to close at N20.50, while Flour Mills depreciated by 70k to close at N34.50 per share.

Dangote Flour was also down by 70k to close at N13.30, while Total depreciated by 40k to close at N222.20 per share.

However, the turnover of shares exchanged rose by 41.08 per cent, while the value of shares transacted grew by 77.78 per cent.

Consequently, investors sold 450.53 million shares worth N4.96 billion exchanged in 4,699 deals against 319.34 million shares valued at N2. 79 billion in 3,863 deals on Friday.

Mutual Benefits Assurance was the most active stock, trading 130.97 million shares worth N31.44 million.

United Bank for Africa followed with an account of 67.76 million shares worth N781.08 million, while FBN Holdings traded 53.62 million shares valued at N670.28 million.

Zenith International Bank sold 23.61 million shares which cost N648. 52 million, while Transcorp exchanged 16.15 million shares worth N26.95 million.

(NAN)