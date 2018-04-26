Investors trade 378.19 shares worth N6.26 billion on stock exchange

Related News

Investors traded 378.19 million shares, valued at N6.26 billion in 4,780 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

This is in contrast with a turnover of 350.98 million shares worth N4.60 billion in 5,020 deals on Wednesday.

Analysis of the activity chart indicated that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, trading 63.50 million shares worth N2.79 billion.

Diamond Bank followed with account of 59.69 million shares, valued at N116.82 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 42.76 million, shares worth N515.10 million.

C&I Leasing traded 27.78 million shares, valued at N35.34 million, while Transcorp sold 20.36 million shares worth N35.02 million.

Okomuoil led the gainers’ table, growing by N3.65 to close at N77.15 per share.

Nigerian Breweries came second with N2.20 to close at N127, while Unilever increased by N1.90 to close at N54.90 per share.

Flour Mills added N1.10 to close at N35.20, while Oando added 45k to close at N9.15 per share.

The market capitalisation rose by N49 billion or 0.33 per cent to close at N14.770 trillion against N14.721 trillion achieved on Wednesday.

However, the All-Share Index which opened at 40,755.73 lost 2.9 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 40,752.83.

On the other hand, Mobil Oil recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N2 to close at N170 per share.

NASCON trailed with a loss of 55k to close at N20.25, while FBN Holdings depreciated by 45k to close at N11.75 per share.

Lafarge Africa was down by 40k to close at N42, while Dangote Flour shed 20k to close at N14 per share.

(NAN)