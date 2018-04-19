Nestle launches new cereal product

Related News

Nestlé Nigeria on Wednesday said it has added a new breakfast cereal to its lineup of products.

The company, a food and beverage company, announced the launch on Wednesday at a breakfast meeting with the media.

The new breakfast cereal, the company said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, is called “Golden Morn Puffs.”

Speaking at the launch of the product, Aboubacar Coulibaly, Dairy Category Manager at Nestle, said 94 per cent of the grains and cereals used in the production of the cereal were sourced locally.

Mr Coulibaly said Golden Morn Puffs is primarily targeted at school-aged children who could suffer impaired physical and cognitive development resulting from deficiency in key vitamins and minerals.

He said, “Golden Morn Puffs is made from maize, millet, oats and soya, and is fortified with grainsmart, a unique combination of vitamins and iron,” he said.

“Food fortification is a strategy that Nestlé has adopted to help address the burden of micro-nutrient deficiency.

“With 50 per cent of our portfolio already fortified with micronutrients, the introduction of Golden Morn Puffs breakfast cereal today is another step towards the fulfilment of our commitment to provide healthier, delicious food choices for all age groups, a journey we have been on for the past 57 years in Nigeria.

“We are very happy to announce to you today that the work we have been doing with local farmers for the past seven years on capacity building and grain quality improvement is yielding results.”