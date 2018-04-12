Oando shares rise 10% after suspension lifted

Related News

Shares in Nigerian oil company, Oando, rose 10 per cent Thursday after the regulator lifted a suspension placed on trading in the oil firm’s shares.

The company’s shares jumped to N6.60 on the Nigerian bourse after closing at N6.30 on Wednesday.

The shares had traded at N5.99 before it was suspended in 2017.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the shares had traded only briefly on Wednesday after NSE lifted its six months suspension on the orders of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Confusion arose when a few hours after it lifted the suspension decision, the NSE briefly re-imposed the suspension with claims that it received a counter directive from SEC.

On Thursday, the company’s shares rose 10 per cent in the Nigerian market, and was listed alongside Mobil, Stanbic, ETI and Nigerian Breweries as top advancers.

The management of Oando PLC had earlier on Thursday said the lifting of suspension on trading in its shares by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will restore and boost investor confidence in the Nigerian bourse.

“We are hopeful that the forensic audit will have limited impact on the day-to-day operations of the business and we look forward to a swift and smooth conclusion by the SEC,” the company said in a statement.

The NSE had on October 18, 2017, announced that it had placed the shares of the company on ‘full suspension for 48 hours.’

The exchange, thereafter on October 23, 2017, further announced that it had placed the shares of the company on ‘technical suspension.’

The NSE informed the company that the suspension of its shares by the NSE was done in compliance with a directive issued to it by SEC.

SEC issued the directive following petition submitted to it by two aggrieved shareholders of the company.

On Wednesday, SEC promised that result of the ongoing forensic audit of the company’s operation would be made public as soon as it is ready.