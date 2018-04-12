OANDO reacts to lifting of suspension on trading in its shares

Related News

The management of Oando PLC on Thursday said the lifting of suspension on trading in its shares by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), will restore and boost investor confidence in the Nigerian bourse.

In a statement signed by Ayotola Jagun, the company secretary and Aliero Balogun, its head of communications, the oil firm said the decision was good news for the company and its shareholders.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how a few hours after suspension on the company’s shares was lifted Wednesday, the NSE reversed the decision.

The decision caused confusion on the floor of the exchange with investors calling on the exchange to address the concern.

The NSE in a statement late Wednesday said by a letter dated April 9 from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the exchange was directed to lift the technical suspension placed on the trading of Oando’s shares.

It also said trading will resume on Oando shares at the start of trading on Thursday.

Oando in its statement on Thursday said the lifting of the technical suspension means that Oando shares will now experience price movements in response to competitive forces of demand and supply in line with the NSE’s trading rules.

“The lifting of the technical suspension by the Regulator is good news for the Company and all its shareholders will restore and boost investor confidence in the market,” the statement said.

“In addition, the forensic audit into the affairs of the Company is currently underway by Deloitte Nigeria (Deloitte), the SEC appointed forensic team lead.

“To date, the Company has been fully cooperative with both the SEC and Deloitte. In the spirit of goodwill, transparency and full disclosure, we will continue to cooperate with the SEC and its nominated parties in the discharge of their duties as the Capital Markets regulator during this exercise.

“We are hopeful that the forensic audit will have limited impact on the day-to-day operations of the business and we look forward to a swift and smooth conclusion by the SEC.”

NSE had on October 18, 2017, announced that it had placed the shares of the company on ‘full suspension for 48 hours.’

The exchange, thereafter on October 23, 2017, further announced that it had placed the shares of the company on ‘technical suspension.’

The NSE informed the company that the suspension of its shares by the NSE was done in compliance with a directive issued to it by SEC.

SEC issued the directive following petition submitted to it by two aggrieved shareholders of the company.

SEC on Wednesday promised that result of the ongoing forensic audit of the company’s operation would be made public as soon as it is ready.