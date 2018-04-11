Nasarawa, Yobe, Cross River pay highest price for kerosene in March – NBS

Related News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says residents of Nasarawa, Yobe and Cross River, paid the highest price for kerosene in March.

The NBS said this in its National Household Kerosene “Price Watch’’ for March, 2018 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NBS report said that residents of Nasarawa paid an average price of N306.07 per litre for kerosene, Yobe paid N300.78 while Cross River residents paid N300.68 for the product.

Meanwhile, the report noted that states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Abia; N229.35; Delta; N227.77 and Borno; N225.13.

The report said that average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -6.79 per cent month-on-month and -13.66 per cent year-on-year from N288.57 in February to N268.99 in March.

Similarly, the report said that average price per gallon paid by consumers for the product decreased by -8.45 per cent month-on-month, and -19.57 per cent year-on-year from N1,030.33 in February to N943.27 in March.

It, however, said that states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi, N1,105.00; Benue, N1,096.67 ; and Jigawa, N1,061.90, respectively.

It also noted that states with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Ebonyi, N828.57; Delta, N821.54; and Rivers, N814.08.

(NAN)