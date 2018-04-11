Nigerian Customs seizes N74 million worth of Indian hemp

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, in Lagos Wednesday said it had seized 98 bags and 570 parcels of Indian hemp with duty paid value of N74.4 million.

The agency said the drugs were coming from Togo and Ghana and a suspect had been arrested in connection to the seizure.

“The driver of the truck carrying the drugs was arrested and he has been granted administrative bail,” said Uba Mohammed, the Unit Controller.

The agency added that the drugs had been handed over to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

“These are substances that are not good for all of us, anybody that takes such is reported to be aggressive. On behalf of the Customs Service, I now hand over these substancse for confiscation and prosecution of offenders,” Mr. Uba said.

Receiving the drugs on behalf of the NDLEA, Lawal Opeloyeru, Principal Officer in charge of Operations, Lagos Command, expressed their readiness to partner with the Nigerian Customs.

“We have contacted our colleagues in Ghana to put a stop to stop such menace though it has not yielded any positive result but hopefully it will be achieved because we are also using Interpol to eradicate such problem.

“Immediately we get court injunction, the drugs will be destroyed publicly here in Lagos,” Mr. Opeloyeru said.

The Customs said it seized 10 trailers of 50 kilogrammes of foreign rice worth N74 million between April 1 and 10.

Other seized items are vehicles of different types, bales of second hand clothing, frozen poultry products, and vegetable oil estimated at N1.4 billion.

The agency added that 10 suspects had been arrested in connection with 86 items seized.