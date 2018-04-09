Kachikwu clarifies N1.4 trillion petrol subsidy comment

Related News

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, says the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is in the best position to give “under-recovery” figures.

The government uses “under-recovery” figure to refer to the subsidy it pays on petrol imports.

Mr. Kachikwu had earlier said the country now spends about N1.4 trillion annually on subsidy, a significantly higher figure than the N774 million daily spending the NNPC have a month earlier.

Mr. Kachikwu spoke again on the matter on Monday after the new figure was widely reported.

He spoke through a statement issued by Idang Alibi, the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

He said attention had been drawn to reports in which he was quoted to have said “Nigeria presently incurs over N1.4 trillion till date as under-recovery or losses on the importation and sale of petrol”.

He said NNPC was in a best position to give the accurate figures of the amount of under-recovery involved because the body was importing most of the petrol retailed in Nigeria.

“It is time for Nigeria to harness alternative fuel sources like (LPG) as under-recovery from the importation and sale of petrol at the government-regulated price of N145 per litre has hit N1.4 trillion.

“Clean energy is very essential and we need to move away from complete utilisation in our transport sector of only petrol.

“This is creating a lot of under-recovery of N1.4 trillion per annum of exposure to the government,’’ he said.

