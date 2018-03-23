NEXIM Bank board gets new chairman

Related News

A former Deputy Governor (Economic Policies) at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Joseph Nnanna, has been named as the Chairman of Board of Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM) by the federal government.

This is contained in a statement signed by Tayo Omidiji, NEXIM Bank Head of Strategy and Communications, on Friday in Abuja.

Other Board members include Mudashiru Olaitan, Olubunmi Siyanbola, Ochapa Ogenyi, Adesina Adegbenro and Ramatu Ahmed.

The newly appointed directors will join the executive management team of the bank headed by Abba Bello as the Managing Director/Chief Executive, assisted by Bala Bello, Executive Director, Corporate services and Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development.

The statement said that the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, had inaugurated the board and charged them to ensure effective operations that would help exporters in the country.

It added that the bank was quite excited that the inauguration of the new board would engender necessary synergy and strengthen the corporate governance structures to deliver quickly on its mandate.

“The new Chairman, Dr Nnanna brings to bear his rich experience as an economist and banker over the last three decades during which he has been involved in policy formulation and development of financial markets,’’ it said .

Mr. Nnanna joined the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1994, rose to become the Director, Research and Statistics in 2001 and was appointed Deputy Governor in 2015.

In-between his career at the CBN, he held several positions and was the Director General of West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) from 2006 to 2008.

He also served as a Staff Economist & Desk Officer in the African Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was a Consultant to the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD).

(NAN)