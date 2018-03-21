Globacom denies sacking married women

Globacom Nigeria on Wednesday said letters circulating online about the firm sacking married women were fake.
Andrew Okeleke, head of Public Relations, made this known in a press briefing on Wednesday, in Lagos.
He said the company did not issue such letter.
He also added that the firm let go of some staff due to performance issues.
