How businesses fared on Nigeria Stock Exchange last week

Twenty-five equities appreciated in price in the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week while sixty equities depreciated in price. Eighty-six equities, however, remained unchanged.

The top losers in the market in the week were Jaupul Oil, Fidelity Bank, Unity Bank, African Prudential and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc.

A total turnover of 2.444 billion shares worth N36.665 billion in 26,712 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 3.079 billion shares valued at N39.990 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 23,086 deals.

In terms of volume, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.044 billion shares valued at N26.330 billion traded in 16,788 deals; thus contributing 83.61 percent and 71.81 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 168.973 million shares worth N8.111 billion in 4,927 deals while the third place was occupied by Oil and Gas Industry with a turnover of 94.742 million shares worth N825.871 million in 1,641 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – FBN Holdings Plc, Zenith International Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.084 billion shares worth N17.852 billion in 7,074 deals, contributing 44.34 percent and 48.69 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

At the end of the week, the NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 2.85 percent to close at 41,935.93 while the Market Capitalization also slumped by 3.26 percent to close the week at N15.002 trillion.

The top gainers in the week are Associated Bus Company plc, John Holt plc, N.E.M Insurance Co (Nig) plc, Cutix plc and the NPF Microfinance Bank plc.