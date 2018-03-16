Transcorp Hotels appoints new chairman

Related News

Abdulqadir Bello has been appointed as the new chairman of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

This follows the resignation of a former non-executive director and chairman, O’tega Emerhor.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by Transcorp Hotels’ Group Company Secretary, Helen Iwuchukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

A brief profile of the incoming chairman, according to the statement, reads, “Abdulqadir Jeli Bello is a former Executive Director/ Chief Risk Officer at The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

“He is an experienced financial professional with over 27 years of extensive experience in the banking and financial services industry having at various times held positions such as Group Chief Credit Officer of UBA, Executive Director North.

“Abdulqadir Bello holds a BSc in Accounting from the Bayero University, Kano and became an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1990 and was subsequently conferred with a fellowship of the Institution in 2016.

“He is also a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration.”