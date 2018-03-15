Korea to partner African Development Bank on technology development – Deputy PM

Related News

South Korea is ready to work with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to develop technology in Africa, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Kim Yen, has said.

Mr. Yen, who is also his country’s Minister of Strategy & Finance, said this in Seoul when a delegation of the AfDB led by its President, Akinwumi Adesina, visited him.

As part its strategic engagement with Africa, he said South Korea was interested in developing a Tech Corp human exchange and learning platform that would allow talented young Korean to serve in public and private sectors of AfDB’s member nations.

Mr. Yen said the country would mark forthcoming annual general meeting of the AffDB in May as the most important event on their calendar, aside its hosting of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In his remarks, the AfDB President said insufficient information and inadequate communication about African investment opportunities needed to be fixed.

He said a bilateral Tech Corp exchange would give talented young Africans exposure to Korean way of learning.

In a meeting with Mayor Suh Byung-Soo of Busan, Korea’s technologically innovative ‘smart city,’ Mr. Adesina spoke of the bank’s African Investment Forum scheduled for November.

He said Africa was open for business, pointing out that the forum would be “short on talk and high on transactions and project pipelines.”

Mr Byung-Soo said his country was interested in a Korea-Africa business forum that would not only open doors for investment and development in Africa, but also leverage opportunities for technological exchanges with the continent.

At Silla University, the school President, Tae-Hak Park, took the AfDB delegation on a tour of the country’s largest drone testing site and the University’s live simulation centre.

The school is at the forefront of Korea’s industrial drone technology and the development of platforms supporting artificial intelligence, robotics, and Busan’s dynamic transition into a knowledge economy.

The Chairman and President of the Korea EXIM Bank, Sung-Soo Eun, said, “if the African Development Bank in conjunction with other MDBs can help de-risk investments and stabilize local currencies and exchanges rates, and continue commitments to regulatory and policy reforms, there will be significant Korean investments on the continent.”

In a separate meeting, the President of Korea Expressway Corporation, Kang-rae Lee, highlighted Korea’s Cooperative Intelligent Transportation System, a national road network using a combination of CCTV, data, cloud computing, drones, and real time simulation, to create an efficient road network.

Korea Expressway Corporation collected close to $4 billion in tolls in 2017.

Noting that only 15 per cent of Africa’s trade was internal, Mr. Adesina told his hosts that one of the bank’s key agenda, Integrating Africa, was essential for the rapid movement of people, goods, and services as well as Africa’s economic and social transformation.

Other meetings hosted by the AfDB President included members of Africa’s Diplomatic community in Seoul where Ambassador Albino Malungo of Angola said the dream to create a new Africa was now.

“Africa is urgently diversifying its economies. Africa would be home to 500 million people by 2050,” he said.