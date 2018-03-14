Cooking gas price drops by 20 per cent in 2018 – NBS

Related News

The average cost to fill a five kilogram cylinder with cooking gas in Nigeria decreased by at least 20 per cent from N2,708 in February 2017 to N2,156 in February 2018, a National Bureau of statistics says.

Its report titled, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, (Cooking Gas) price watch, was published on the bureau’s website on Tuesday.

Also, the average price of N2,156 was a 1.6 per cent decrease from the N2,190 recorded as the average price of refiling a five kilogram cylinder for January 2018.

Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states had the highest average prices for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ebonyi, and Ekiti states recorded the lowest average prices for February 2018.

The report also showed that the average price for refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder decreased by 18.9 per cent to N4,334 from the N5,345.9 recorded for February 2017.

In relation to January 2018, there was a 0.12 per cent increase from the N4,327.9 it recorded to the N4,334 recorded for February 2018

Akwa Ibom, Benue, and Kogi states had the highest average prices for refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder with Cooking Gas, while Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states had the lowest average prices.

Based on a zonal analysis, the North-east maintained its spot as the zone with the highest average price for refilling five kilogram cylinders in February 2018 as it did in January 2018. The average price was N2,291.7.

The North-east also recorded the third lowest average price for refilling 12.5 kilogram cylinders at N4,306.

The South-south also maintained its position as the zone with the highest average price for refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder with cooking gas at N4,641 for the month of February 2018.

For refilling the five kilogram cylinders with cooking gas, the South-south had the second highest average price at N2,152.6.

The North-central had the least average price for refilling five kilogram cylinders at N2,085 and the second highest price for refilling 12.5 kilogram cylinders with cooking gas at N4,535.7.

The zone with the lowest average price for refilling 12.5 kilogram cylinders for February 2018 was the South-west at N3,998.7. It was also the zone with the second lowest average price for refilling five kilogram cylinders with cooking gas at N2,138.

The North-west had the second highest average price for refilling the 12.5 kilogram cylinder with cooking gas at N4,121. It also recorded the third highest average price for refilling the five kilogram cylinder at N2,140.

The South-east recorded the third lowest and third highest average price for refilling the five kilogram and 12.5 kilogram cylinders respectively. The average prices are N2,139.9 for the five kilogram cylinder and N4,410.9 for the 12.5 kilogram cylinders.