Finance Minister wants new Boards to reposition NAICOM, Customs, NEXIM

Related News

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Thursday urged newly-inaugurated board members to reposition the agencies entrusted to them and ensure their mandates are achieved.

Mrs. Adeosun made the call in Abuja, while inaugurating the boards of four parastatals under the ministry.

The boards are: the National Insurance Commission, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), and the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS).

She highlighted some of the projects each agency was working on, while stressing the aim to increase government’s non-oil revenue, create jobs and achieve economic transformation.

“The President had a choice of 180 million Nigerians to choose from and he settled on you. To have chosen you, proves the confidence he has in you, which should not be taken lightly.

“I wish to reiterate the support of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Government in carrying out your duties,’’ she said.

Responding on behalf of the board members, Emmanuel Nwosu, the Part-Time Chairman, National Insurance Commission Board thanked the Federal Government for their appointment.

He pledged the dedication of members to ensuring that the government achieved the objectives of the Economic Growth and Recovery Programme (EGRP).

Thirty one members were sworn into the boards of the four agencies.

Olubunmi Siyanbola was sworn-in as the Chairman, board of ACGS, while the Minister of Finance was sworn-in as Chairman, board of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Emmanuel Nwosu was sworn-in as a Part-Time Chairman, National Insurance Commission Board.

A Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to serve as Chairman, NEXIM Board.

(NAN)