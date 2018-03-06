BREAKING: Finally, SEC ready to begin Oando audit

Nigerian oil company, Oando. [Photo credit: Guardian Newspaper]

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says all is now set for the commencement of the long-awaited forensic audit of Oando PLC.

The acting Director General of the Commission, Abdul Zubair , announced in Abuja on Tuesday that the two lawsuits filed by Oando PLC and some of it’s shareholders, which restrained the commencement of the audit process, have been vacated.

“Following the dismissal and striking out of the suits, the SEC has duly informed the firm of Deloitte to proceed with the forensic audit,” Mr. Zubair said in statement.

More details to come….

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.