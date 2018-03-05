Be wary of fake tax officials, Adeosun warns

From left: Director of Technical Services, Federal Ministry of Finance/Committee’s member, Mr Tor Tsavsar; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; and Vice-Chairman, National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), Mr Taiwo Oyedele, during submission of the committee’s report to Minister of Finance, in Abuja on Friday (2/2/18). The National Executive Council approved the revised National Tax Policy on Feb. 1, 2017; and as a follow-up action to the approval, Minister of Finance on April 2, 2017, constituted the NTPIC. 00649/2/2/2018/Jones Bamidele/NAN

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, on Sunday urged taxpayers to be wary of fake tax officials purportedly moving around in the guise of officials of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

Mrs. Adeosun urged Nigerians to request written documents whenever they receive phone calls from tax officers.

The minister said this in a statement released by the finance ministry on Sunday.

She said, “My attention has been drawn to reports of some unidentified tax officials requesting for bank details and address of taxpayers.

“If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the tax office, do not panic. Ask them to send you a written notice. Do not provide any details like your address or bank details.”

The finance ministry has in recent time intensified its sensitisation efforts on the need for Nigerians to pay their tax for societal development.

The ministry had earlier implored tax defaulters to take advantage of VAIDS initiative.

Last week, the finance ministry vowed that it will ensure that tax defaulters who failed to embrace the VAIDS initiative are named and shamed after the programme ends on March 31.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.