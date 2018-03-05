Be wary of fake tax officials, Adeosun warns

Related News

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, on Sunday urged taxpayers to be wary of fake tax officials purportedly moving around in the guise of officials of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

Mrs. Adeosun urged Nigerians to request written documents whenever they receive phone calls from tax officers.

The minister said this in a statement released by the finance ministry on Sunday.

She said, “My attention has been drawn to reports of some unidentified tax officials requesting for bank details and address of taxpayers.

“If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the tax office, do not panic. Ask them to send you a written notice. Do not provide any details like your address or bank details.”

The finance ministry has in recent time intensified its sensitisation efforts on the need for Nigerians to pay their tax for societal development.

The ministry had earlier implored tax defaulters to take advantage of VAIDS initiative.

Last week, the finance ministry vowed that it will ensure that tax defaulters who failed to embrace the VAIDS initiative are named and shamed after the programme ends on March 31.