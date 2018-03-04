VAIDS: Fake tax officials on the prowl – Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has advised tax payers to demand for written notice when they receive phone calls from tax officials.

She gave this advice in response to the activities of some fake tax officials alleging to be officials of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said, “My attention has been drawn to reports of some unidentified tax officials requesting for bank details and address of tax payers.

“If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Tax Office, do not panic. Ask them to send you a written notice. Do not provide any details like your address or bank details,” she urged.

Meanwhile, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai and the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, have honoured a consistent tax payer, Lema Jibrin.

Mr. Jibrin was honoured during the VAIDS sensitisation programme in Kaduna last Thursday.

The Kaduna State governor noted that Mr. Jibrin had consistently paid tax to the government for 40 years.

“Elder Lema Jibrin, the Dan Iyan Katsina, is the most tax compliant Nigerian. He has been paying his taxes consistently for 40 years and has not relented or evaded the payment of taxes,” Mr. El-Rufai said.

Mrs. Adeosun praised Mr. Jibrin for his consistency and diligence in tax payment, and urged tax payers to utilise the amnesty programme of the Federal Government to regularise their tax profiles.

