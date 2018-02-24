How digital switchover will provide endless opportunities – Lai Mohammed

Related News

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, on Friday said the switchover from analogue broadcasting to digital broadcasting, would create endless opportunities in the entertainment and economic sectors.

Mr. Mohammed made this remark during the official launch of the digital switchover television service in Osogbo, Osun.

According to the minister, the switchover would provide a platform for telecommunication companies, advertisers, content providers and movie producers to maximize profit through digital broadcasting, a medium for reaching wider and distant audience.

He also stressed the numerous job opportunities and businesses the digital switchover would create, stating that those in the broadcasting value chain would be engaged in every production stage.

He said local companies engaged to produce setup boxes for receiving digital signals would also employ a lot of Nigerians, thereby reducing unemployment and creating new jobs.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, in his own remarks, commended the minister’s gesture for making Osun an anchor state for the digital switchover launch in the South-west.

Mr. Aregbesola said the digital age had come to stay, and that digital broadcasting made it possible for anyone with a standard studio, camera and equipment to be seen in the far corners of the world.

He said that as the switchover setup box production company was already in the state, people of the state were at advantage of keying into the digital world.

He, therefore, urged the digital signal distribution company, in charge of Osun, to ensure they covered the whole state, so the people of the state could enjoy the digital broadcasting experience.

Wand and wwredo Mr. Kawu also said Osogbo, which is the capital of Osun, olwas strategic to the launch, as it was one of the cities that a factory had been setup for the production of setup boxes for digital TV.

He said the launch of the digital switchover in Osun allowed for the spread of the service into the South-west region, and that the choice of Osun was most logical