Average price of diesel increased by 3.9 per cent in January – NBS

The average price paid by Nigerians for diesel increased by 3.9 per cent to N213.8 in January 2018 from N205.8 in December 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS has said.

This was disclosed in the Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch report published on the bureau’s website on Tuesday.

When compared to January 2017, the average price paid for Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, decreased by 5.9 per cent to N213.8 from the N240.52 recorded for January 2017.

Sokoto State had the highest average diesel price for January 2018 at N256. The state with the second-highest average price of diesel was Kebbi at N255.5.

Taraba state recorded the third highest average diesel price at N250.3.

The state which had the lowest average price for diesel last month was Bayelsa at N181.67 per litre. The state with the second lowest average price was Ondo at N183.8.

Abia state recorded the third lowest average price of petrol at N190.6.

The zone with the highest average diesel price was the North-west at N232.34. The North-west was followed by the North-wast at N226.23.

The North-central had the third highest average price of diesel for zones at N209.46 followed by the South-south at N208.8.

The South-west is the zone with the lowest price average at N198.54 followed by the South-east at N203.53.