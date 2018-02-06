NPA declares N299.5 billion revenue in 2017

Related News

The Nigerian Ports Authority has generated N299.5 billion revenue in 2017, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Abdullahi Goje, said in a a statement Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the figure exceeded the N162.2 billion generated in 2016 by 84.65 per cent.

Mr. Goje added that the 2017 figure was the highest generated revenue by the Authority in the past five years.

“In 2013, the NPA generated the sum of N154.50 billion. This increased to N159.30 billion and N180.50 billion in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

“The Authority’s revenue however dropped to N162.20 billion in 2016.

“The 2017 figure declared by the Authority is made up of revenues from traffic, harbors, administrative and other sources of the sum of N136.04 billion, N66.80 billion, N86.06 billion and N10.75 billion respectively,” he said.

(NAN)