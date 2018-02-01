NSE All-Share Index opens February with 0.2 percent growth

Related News

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for the month of February on a positive trend with a growth of 0.26 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index on Thursday upgraded by 116.53 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 44,460.18 as against 44,343.65 recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation closed higher with a growth of N59 billion to close at N15.954 trillion against N15.895 trillion on Wednesday.

NAN reports that Dangote Cement lifted transactions with a gain of N5

to close at N275 per share.

Unilever came second on the gainers’ chart with N2.25 to close at N46.75, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria appreciated by 85k to close at N18.60 per share.

Okomu Oil Palm improved by 30k to close at N72.40, while Dangote Flour also garnered 30k to close at N16.80 per share.

Conversely, International Breweries recorded the highest price loss to lead the laggards’ table, dropping by N2.90 to close at N57.95 per share.

UACN trailed with a loss of 70k to close at N17, while Lafarge Africa declined by 45k to close at N54.50 per share.

Dangote Sugar depreciated by 40k to close at N20.60, while FBN Holdings was down by 35k to close at N13.60 per share.

However, the volume of shares transacted dropped marginally by 3.27 per cent, with a total of 630.58 million shares valued at N3.44 billion traded in 7,079 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 651.90 million shares worth N7.76 billion exchanged in 7,091 deals on Wednesday.

Transcorp was the most active, trading 105.19 million shares valued at N244.76 million.

Skye Bank followed with 95.21 million shares worth N139.01 million, while Diamond Bank exchanged 77.26 million shares valued at N238.65 million.

Wapic Insurance traded 72.75 million shares worth N54.65 million and FCMB Group sold 64.38 million shares valued at N192.01 million.

(NAN)