Reps committee to press IOCs to pay local companies ‘hugh debts’

The House of Representatives on Thursday set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the huge debts being owed local companies and indigenous contractors by international oil and gas companies.

It also mandated the committee to ensure that the debts are paid promptly.

In a motion moved by Kingsley Chinda (Rivers – PDP) and unanimously adopted by the house, the house said most companies were going through difficult times due to huge sums being owed them by the IOC’s.

“Indigenous Companies that had rendered services, executed contracts and/or supplied items to International Oil and Gas Companies (IOC’s) operating in the country are being owed huge sums of money by those IOC’s, as a result of which those Companies are going through difficult times,” he said.

He added that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, Cap. N124A, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 provides for the development of Nigerian content, as well as supervision, co-ordination, monitoring and implementation of Nigerian content in the Oil and Gas industry in the country.

“Those contracts, which run into millions of Naira or Dollars and can span over short or long durations, are very significant to and serve as the life wire to several of those companies and the main source of livelihood for the contractors.”

The House called for the need to urgently save the indigenous firms and contractors from bankruptcy and liquidation caused by the huge debts.

The committee is to report back in four weeks for further legislative action.