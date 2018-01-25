Malabu: Your cases against Adoke, others not watertight yet, Attorney General Malami warns EFCC

Abubakar Malami
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami PHOTO: Daily Trust

Nigeria’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to review the charges of fraud against those accused in the infamous Malabu scandal.

They include a former petroleum minister, Dan Etete, former attorney general, Mohammed Adoke, and other defendants who are facing charges of fraud in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil block case.

They are accused by the EFCC of diverting the huge amount in a series of fraudulent transactions resulting in the transfer of the rich oil well, OPL 245.

Mr. Malami’s view of the charges was contained in a memo read in court on Thursday by a counsel to Mr. Adoke.

According to the memo, Mr. Malami said the current proof of evidence does not show clear links of fraud as allegedly committed by the defendants.

The counsel, Kanu Agabi, asked the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to issue an order affirming that the charges against Mr. Adoke were illegal on the grounds that Mr. Adoke was acting on the directives of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr. Agabi said in a presidential system of government, the head of government takes credit or blame for anything good, therefore, his client should not be blamed for the decisions that resulted in the transfer of the OPL 245.

Speaking further, Mr. Agabi said a document present in court was proof of his client’s innocence.

He cited a letter written by Mr. Malami, in which the AGF warned the EFCC that the current charges against the defendants could not be substantiated.

A copy of the letter, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, reads:

“I refer to the above subject matter date 21/09/2016 in which you forwarded the case file to this office for vetting and further directives. Having fully examine the entire case file, I am incline to request you to consider the charge in relation to the composition of the parties, the offences, the proof of evidence and the case summary in view of the fact that nothing in the proof of evidence appears to have directly linked parties to the offences as charged.

“A curious observation of the entire file clearly indicates that the proof of evidence is unlikely to support the counts which border on fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. The following reasons are apt: there is nothing to show that the parties as constituted were at all times working together and having a meeting of the mind to wit: to forget CAC documents and use it for the purpose of divesting the shares of the complainant and thereafter enter into a settlement agreement with FGN and other parties to take delivery of the proceeds of sale of OPL 245.

“There is nothing in the proof of evidence to support the charge of money laundering therefore it is unrealistic for the prosecution to prove the elements which include illicit funds, attempt to conceal/concealment of illicit funds, transfer of such funds through various channels to introduce same as legitimate funds, in financial institutions without the express proof of these elements, this count may not be sustainable.

“The EFCC investigation and attached proof of evidence does not appear to have clearly revealed the case of fraud against the parties in view of their claimed acting in their official capacities with purported approval of the president of the FGN at the time and with claimed intentions that the matter be resolved in the national interest to save the nation from acrimonious litigations resulting into high legal fees and the non-production of the oil field while litigation lasted,” the AGF said in the letter.

He demanded explanations why some suspects were not charged.

“I view, and rightly so that, there are other key players, non-public officials who are very relevant parties given their actions in divesting the complainants shares by the alleged forgery, you are to also forward your comments explaining the reason for not charging the principal players such as – Rasky Gbinigie, who was the Company Secretary of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, and instrumental in the filings of all CAC forms that fraudulently changed the Directors and the share structure of the company: Seidugha Munamuna and Kweku Amefegha, who are consistent Directors of the company holding varying share allotments in the company shares.

He advised the commission to expand investigation with to build a strong case against the defence.

“Furthermore, I am of the view that the Public Officers Protection Act CAP P41 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 limits liability of Public Officers to a period of 3 months following the acts which are complained of unless if the acts were not within the mandate of the functions of the Public Officer, and your investigation needs to have covered that eventuality in view of the claim that the acts were authorized by the 3 Presidents before this current administration.

“On the above grounds, I am of the considered view that there is the need to consolidate on the charges and the matter be thoroughly investigated especially regarding the allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the $ 1.1 Billion USD in order to satisfy the constituent elements of offences.

“You are to also take steps to urgently file an application fora worldwide mareva injunction and or the forfeiture of the assets of the beneficiaries of the $1.1Billion USD pending the conclusion of your investigation in the areas above stated,” the letter said.

After listening to the arguments of counsel, the judge, Binta Nyako, adjourned till February 28 to rule on the motion.

Editor’s Note: The headline and body of this story have been adjusted to accurately reflect the content of Mr. Malami’s letter.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • radmann

    DEAR EDITOR,

    What a country, what a government!

    After six months, Buhari appointed his ministers. After that, the Buhari APC promised that the change
    would come when the budget was prepared and told the masses to wait for the budget. When the Buhari
    government prepared the budget, Nigerians were told they would have the change after National Assembly
    must have gone through the budget.

    Later on National Assembly approved the budget and people asked again:
    ‘Can we see and feel the change? Their (Buhari APC party) reply was
    until the President signed the budget. After Buhari signed the budget,
    there was still no change. People asked why. The APC government said
    President’s (Buhari’s) ear is paining him and that we should all wait
    until he was healed.”

    ……………..Ibrahim Shekarau

    [Ex-Governor of KANO State]

    (September 17th, 2017)

  • radmann

    DEAR EDITOR,

    ….What a country, what a government!

    “When Nigerians asked: ‘When are we going to see the change we voted for?’ They were
    told to wait until after swearing-in ceremony. After the swearing-in, they heard silence without
    change, and they asked, when will this change come? The answer was, until Buhari government
    resumes office, and he subsequently resumed office, but nothing happened. When the masses
    then asked again when to expect the change that Buhari promised, they were told to wait until
    the appointment of Secretary to the Government of Federation.

    After three months, the SGF was appointed, and the people asked again: ‘Where is the change?’
    The answer was they should wait for their change after the appointment of the Chief of Staff.
    The masses got worried and they said, ‘please when will this change come?’ The answer was,
    until Buhari’s ministers are appointed.

    ……………..Ibrahim Shekarau

    [Ex-Governor of KANO State]

    (September 17th, 2017)

  • olat

    Evelyn Okakwu n hypocrisy.
    “Mr. Agabi said a document present in court was proof of his client’s innocence.He cited a letter written by Mr. Malami, in which the AGF warned the EFCC that the current charges against the defendants could not be substantiated”
    He (Malami) advised the commission to expand investigation with to build a strong case against the defence.

    • olat

      $1.1bn Malabu scam: Adoke’s suit can’t shield him from prosecution, Malami tells court (PUNCH NEWSPAPER, TODAY).

    • man

      malami is just going to destroy the case. he could have communicated this verbally. no need for written letters. he’s incompetent again. now adoke’s counsel wants to take advantage of this letter to acquit his client. all because of an incompetent agf. the man may not have gone to court before. how did he get his SAN????

  • AryLoyds

    Buhari will do anything to run in the next election! Even if it means quashing all corruption cases of political opponents.
    PMB is morally corrupt that he is trying to reconcile with all his opponents before the next election.
    Too late tyrant!
    You are already on your way back to Daura , i hope you enjoy your cattle colony with your killer herdsmen brothers who have been responsible for the mass killings in benue.

  • Dazmillion

    Dont know how anyone can claim Buhari is fighting corruption when his attorney general, who should be leading the war against corruption, is the one directly sabotaging the war.

    • Jon

      The guy is obstructing justice. He went to his Hausa/Fulani sharia Judge to issue an injunction to stop the Senate probe on Niam or what is his name.

      Furthermore, his boss, Buhari, the tyrant, the radical Islamic Jihadist, and above all, the parasite, is busy colonizing States with cattle colonies – Islamization of Nigeria in disguise.

  • Debekeme

    The comedy continues.

    With Buhari now exposed for the type of leader he is, is there any other person left among our elites we can trust with our destiny?

  • Tare Daniel

    I am not a fan of the present govt and the A.G however i dont see anything wrong here. If anything, he should be commended for advising the EFCC to do proper investigation in order to secure conviction. Most high profile cases are lost due to poor investigations by law enforcement agencies.

  • LATEST-NIGERIA-UPDATE

    BUY DANGOTE3XCEMENT

    NOW FOR #14OO A BAG FROM THE FACTORY

    AND #3OO TO TRANSPORT A BAG,

    NOTE CUSTOMER CAN ONLY GET FROM 100BAGS,

    TRUCK OF 600BAGS,

    TRUCK OF 900BAGS AND ABOVE.

    C0NTACT THE MARKETlNG MANAGER MRS GRÀCÉ JÁTTO ON (080-6331-2745) OR MR OARE-ÕJÉKÉRÉ ON (080-3834-8596) FOR MORE INFO.

  • LATEST-NIGERIA-UPDATE

    BUY DANGOTE3XCEMENT

    NOW FOR #14OO A BAG FROM THE FACTORY

    AND #3OO TO TRANSPORT A BAG,

    NOTE CUSTOMER CAN ONLY GET FROM 100BAGS,

    TRUCK OF 600BAGS,

    TRUCK OF 900BAGS AND ABOVE.

    C0NTACT THE MARKETlNG MANAGER MRS GRÀCÉ JÁTTO ON (080-6331-2745) OR MR OARE-ÕJÉKÉRÉ ON (080-3834-8596) FOR MORE INFO…

  • man

    this malami man is just incompetent.. again he makes it publicly opened..

    he is supposed to be working with the efcc to catch criminal adoke and his collaborators, insted adoke’s counsel will use this letter to acquit himself. this malami should be fired.

  • thusspokez

    The counsel, Kanu Agabi,

    Is Kanu Agabi a proper lawyer or behind-close-door deal maker?

    • man

      does it matter? malami don damage the case and agabi don seize am. the court go tell efcc to go sit-down. adoke can sleeep peacefully now. incompetence upon incompetence by malami. quack-san