Oil depot gutted by fire in Lagos

An oil depot was on Wednesday gutted by fire in the Ijegun area of Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the outbreak occurred at Stallionaire Oil Depot, Ijegun Satelite Town, Ijegun, Lagos.

Witnesses said the fuel depot, comprising five tank farms with one of the tanks filled with petrol, exploded and resulted in a huge inferno.

Adesina Tiamiyu of the Lagos Emergency Agency, however, said prompt response by the emergency responders prevented the fire from getting out of hand.

LASEMA officials, together with other emergency agencies were on ground to curtail the inferno, he said.

The PMS tank was, however, gutted by fire while other tanks containing diesel were salvaged.

Mr. Tiamiyu, who said proper investigation would be conducted on the incident, emphasized the need for owners and managers of oil and gas companies to always ensure that proper emergency response plan is put in place to address such incidences.