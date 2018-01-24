Oil depot gutted by fire in Lagos

Oil depot gutted by fire in Lagos

An oil depot was on Wednesday gutted by fire in the Ijegun area of Lagos. 

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the outbreak occurred at Stallionaire Oil Depot, Ijegun Satelite Town, Ijegun, Lagos. 

Witnesses said the fuel depot, comprising five tank farms with one of the tanks filled with petrol, exploded and resulted in a huge inferno.

Adesina Tiamiyu of the Lagos Emergency Agency, however, said prompt response by the emergency responders prevented the fire from getting out of hand. 

LASEMA officials, together with other emergency agencies were on ground to curtail the inferno, he said. 

The PMS tank was, however, gutted by fire while other tanks containing diesel were salvaged. 

Mr. Tiamiyu, who said proper investigation would be conducted on the incident, emphasized the need for owners and managers of oil and gas companies to always ensure that proper emergency response plan is put in place to address such incidences. 

Oil depot gutted by fire in Lagos
Oil depot gutted by fire in Lagos

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.