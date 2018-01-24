Nigerian bourse sheds N187 billion amidst profit taking

Related News

The equities market on Wednesday went down by N187 billion after profit taking forced many stocks to shed value.

At the close of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the NSE market capitalisation dropped to N15.902 trillion from N16.089 trillion recorded on Monday.

All Share Index dropped by 702.98 points in the two-day trading to close at 44.389 points from 44,912 points on Monday.

There were 43 losers and 14 gainers.

The top five gainers include Seplat, Unilever, Nigerian Breweries, Presco Plc and Nestle.

Mobil, Dangote Cement, Julius Berger, GT Bank and Zenith Bank were the top five losers on the bourse.

Commenting on the market, analysts at FSDH said: “There was sell pressure in the equity market, a combination of profit taking and price corrections predominantly in the banking sector stocks. The downward trend may likely continue till midweek.”