Scandal-hit KPMG South Africa appoints new chairman

Related News

The South African arm of global audit firm, KPMG, on Wednesday appointed veteran public servant and former Chairman of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Wiseman Nkuhlu, as its chairman.

KPMG sacked its South African leadership in September 2017 after it found work done for companies owned by the Gupta family, accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts, “fell considerably short” of its standards.

The Guptas, who are close to President Jacob Zuma, have consistently denied wrong-doing. (Reuters/NAN)