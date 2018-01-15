NSE gets new executive director for regulation

Related News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday announced the promotion of its former head of its legal and regulatory division, Tinuade Awe, to the position of Executive Director, Regulation, with effect from January 1.

A statement released by the Exchange said her appointment has received regulatory approval.

“As Executive Director, Regulation in the NSE’s revised organizational structure, Ms Awe has oversight functions for the following teams: Broker Dealer Regulation, Listings Regulation, Market Surveillance & Investigations, and Regulatory Technology,” the statement said.

Prior to her promotion, Ms. Awe was the General Manager, heading the Legal and Regulation Division of the Exchange, in which role she also served as General Counsel of The Exchange. She served as Secretary to the Council of The Exchange from January 2011 to October 2015.

Ms. Awe, became affiliated with the Exchange in a consulting capacity in August 2010 and joined its employ in August 2012. She has been a member of the executive committee of the Exchange since August 2012.

Ms. Awe has an LL.B Degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, graduating as the best female student in the Faculty of Law.

She finished at the Nigerian Law School with First Class Honors, graduating as Best Overall Student. She also holds LL.M Degrees from Harvard Law School, where she was a Landon H. Gammon Fellow, as well as The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she graduated with Merit.

Commenting on the promotion, Oscar Onyema, NSE CEO, noted that Ms. Awe’s well deserved promotion is indicative of the great career advancement opportunities that exist at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“I congratulate her and look forward to working with her in this new function to build a globally competitive Self-Regulatory Organization,” he added.

On her part, Ms. Awe described the elevation as humbling, adding that she would give her best to facilitate the growth of the Exchange.

“I look forward to continuing to provide quality service to The Exchange and its ecosystem by engendering an improved compliance culture based on substantial engagement as well as deployment of appropriate enforcement mechanisms; fully embracing and further deploying technology to serve our regulatory purposes; furthering our regulatory remit through key relationships with other regulators; and providing proactive and in-depth surveillance of our market,” she said.