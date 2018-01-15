Major Nigeria health stories last week

Related News

These are some of the prominent health reports published last week.

Polio: Over 900,000 to be immunised in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Primary Health Care Development Board says over 900,000 children will be immunised against polio in the first round of 2018 vaccination across Abuja.

The Acting Executive Secretary, Mathew Ashikeni said the health agency has received enough Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) and also engaged adequate personnel to carry out the exercise to ensure that no child under the age of five is left out in across the six area councils in FCT .

The exercise is expected to kick off on January 20 and end January 23. Vaccinators will be deployed to houses, schools, estates, places of worship, streets, markets, farmlands, IDP camps and nomadic settlements.

Health minister alerts on food poisoning

The minister of health, Isaac Adewole has alerted Nigerians to be cautious of their food intake, especially food items such as meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables which could be contaminated by Listeria Monocystogene.

This advice came after an outbreak of Listeriosis ( food poison contaminated by Listeria monocycstogene) in South Africa. Nigerians were advised to wash their fruits and vegetables properly and ensure meats are well cooked before consumption.

Mr. Adewole called for increased vigilance at the points of entry into the country by the relevant officials while directing the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to increase their surveillance and monitoring of food items.

Regular intake of Ibuprofen can cause male infertility – Study

Young men who regularly take Ibuprofen, and at high doses stand a high risk of infertility, a new research study has revealed.

A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States found that regular ibuprofen use may lead to compensated hypogonadism, a condition that can lead to infertility, erectile dysfunction, depression and loss of bone and muscle mass, among other symptoms.

The lowered fertility was noticed among some 31 men aged under 35 who take the maximum daily dose of Ibuprofen—1200mg or six tablets of 200mg each—for six weeks.

Buhari appoints heads for four tertiary hospitals

President Muhammadu Buhari has named four heads for major health institutions across Nigeria.

The president appointed Ajayi Adekunle as Chief Medical Director, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. He appointed Henry Ugboma as Chief Medical Director, University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

He appointed T.O. Adebowale as Medical Director, Neuro-Psychiatric, Aro, Abeakuta, Ogun State and Achigbu Kinsley as Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State.

The appointments of the new officials are for a term of four years from December 31, 2017.

Zamfara NMA Chairman is dead

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Zamfara, Tijjani Sa’idu, has died.

The NMA Secretary, Mannir Bature revealed this via a statement made available to the media.

He said, “With total submission to the will of Allah SWA, I announce the death of the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara chapter, Dr Tijjani Sa’idu, a consultant ENT Surgeon at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau.

“He died on Thursday as a result of injuries sustained following a road accident while on his way from Sokoto to Gusau. We pray that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Alfirdausi.”

Ghana records 80 per cent increase in new cases of HIV/AIDS in 2017

There was 80 per cent increase in new cases of HIV/AIDS infection in Ghana according to a 2017 Ghana AIDS Commission report.

The report also indicates that a large proportion of the new HIV/AIDS cases were pregnant women. The Volta Region and Brong Ahafo Region topped the chart of HIV/AIDS prevalence.

The commission which revealed its findings during a two-day annual strategic planning meeting urged Ghanaians to take preventive measure in order not to contract the deadly disease.

Sub-Saharan Africa alone accounted for an estimated 69 per cent of all people living with HIV and 70 per cent of all AIDS deaths in 2011.

French outfit in trouble for producing poisoned milk

Children in 83 countries may have been affected with salmonella bacteria through contaminated baby milk following the discovery of the microorganism at a diary company in France.

Emmanuel Besnier, CEO of Lactalis, a french dairy company confirmed that more than 12 million boxes of powdered baby milk have now been recalled in the affected countries. The affected countries include those in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa excluding the UK, U.S. and Australia.

Lawsuits have been filed by parents who say their children became unwell after drinking the formula despite reports of the recall of the product.

Salmonella can cause severe diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and severe dehydration. It can be life-threatening, especially in young children.