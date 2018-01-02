NNPC distributes 1.4 billion litres of petroleum products in October 2017

Related News

A total of 1.4 billion litres of white petroleum products (petrol, diesel and kerosene) was sold and distributed across Nigeria in October 2017, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, on Monday, showed that the information was culled from the October 2017 edition of the Monthly NNPC Operations and Financial Report.

The 1.4 billion litres comprised of 1.1 billion litres of petrol, about 96 million litres of kerosene and 137 million litres of diesel.

According to the statement, the total sale of white products from October 2016 to October 2017 stood at 16.2 billion litres and petrol accounted for almost 90 per cent of the total.

Petrol alone amounted to 14.11 billion litres.

Special products, comprising of Low Pour Fuel Oil, LPFO and others also accounted for 114.49 million litres in October 2017.

Low Pour Fuel Oil stood at 63.82 million litres and other special products totalled to 50.67 million litres.

When compared to the previous month (September 2017), the volume of white products sold and distributed increased in October 2017.

About 1.3 billion litres of white petroleum products were sold and distributed in September 2017.

It was also noted in the report that petrol and kerosene production by domestic refineries constituted 204 million litres of the total making it over two times the 87.47 million litres recorded in September 2017.

In terms of gas supply, the Operations and Financial Report also indicated that about 253 billion cubic feet of gas was supplied in Nigeria within October 2017.

Of the total gas supplied in October 2017, a total of 145 billion cubic feet of gas was commercialised.

Of the commercialised gas, the domestic market accounted for about 35 billion cubic feet and the export market accounted for about 110 billion cubic feet respectively.

According to the statement, “this translates to an average daily supply of 1,142 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, mmscfd, to the domestic market and 3,536 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market.”

“About 3,136.19 mmscfd of the export gas was sent to Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company, NLNG, Bonny for October 2017.

“Also, out of the 1,142.15 mmscfd of gas supplied to the domestic market in October 2017, about 716.28 mmscfd of gas was used for Gas-Fired power plants while the balance of about 426 mmscfd was supplied to other industries,” the statement said.

This implies that 57.4 per cent of the average gas produced daily was commercialized while the balance of 42.6 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

The NNPC sold and distributed petroleum and gas products through its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC.