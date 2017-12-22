Arik announces resolution of cabin crew strike

Related News

Arik Air on Friday confirmed that it had resolved its dispute with its workers who earlier embarked on strike.

The airline made the confirmation in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Ola Adebanji, in Lagos.

Mr. Adebanji said the work-to-rule action by its cabin crew disrupted the airline’s flights out of Lagos for some hours.

“The dispute has been resolved amicably and our operations are now back to normal with flights leaving for their destinations with minimum delays.

“We assure our customers, especially those travelling during this festive season that we will do our best to ensure they get to their destinations safely,” he said.

While apologising for the disruption in operations, Mr. Adebanji noted that the unfortunate event was a temporary setback to the new Arik brand.

He added that measures had been put in place to ensure a hitch free operations during the remaining period of the Yuletide.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the cabin crew members had disrupted the airline’s flight operations leaving hundreds of its passengers stranded across the country.

The strike began around 6.00 a.m. when passengers were trying to board their flights at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

(NAN)