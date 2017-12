Related News

South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to 42.689 billion dollars in November from 42.486 billion dollars in October, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

Gross reserves also increased to 50.297 billion dollars from 48.903 billion dollars, the central bank data showed.

The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, decreased to 1.732 billion dollars from 2.99 billion dollars.

(Reuters/NAN)