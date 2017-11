HSBC pledges $100 billion to combat climate change by 2025

Related News

HSBC has pledged to provide 100 billion dollars in financing and investment by 2025 to help combat climate change, the bank said on Monday.

HSBC said it will facilitate financial flows to help boost support for clean energy and lower carbon technologies.

“This will involve direct lending, bonds and project finance alongside new products in assets management,” an HSBC spokesman said.

Over recent years, HSBC has helped develop standards for issuers of green bonds and has issued its own 500 million euro ($580 million) green bond. (Reuters/NAN)