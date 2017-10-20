Average price for petrol drops, kerosene increases – NBS

Related News

The average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit, petrol, dropped by 1.2 per cent year-on-year, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said

According to a report on the NBS website, the bureau also listed states with the highest and lowest average price of petrol in comparison with the approved government price of N145.

“The average price paid by consumers for PMS decreased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year and increased by 0.1 per cent month-on-month to N144.5 in September 2017 from N144.4 in August 2017.

“States with the highest average price of PMS were Yobe N149.7, Bayelsa N147.1 and Taraba N146.1, while states with the lowest average price of petrol were Abuja N142, Osun N142.8 and Ondo N142.9,” the NBS said.

On Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), the Bureau said the “average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 17.28 per cent month-on-month.

“It decreased by -8.38 per cent year-on-year to N264.48 in September, 2017 from N225.52 in August, 2017.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Plateau N316.67, Yobe N294.44 and Kaduna N294.12.

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Abia N240.56, Edo N240.00 and Ekiti N233.33,” the NBS said.

(NAN)