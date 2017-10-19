Agip announces commencement of feasibility studies on new 150,000 bpd refinery

Related News

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, a subsidiary of Italian oil major, Eni, said on Thursday it has commenced the feasibility studies for the construction of a brand new 150,000 barrels -per-day capacity refinery to be located in the Niger Delta region.

The Managing Director/Vice-Chairman, NAOC, Massimo Insulla, said during a two-day succession planning workshop for small and medium-scale vendors of NAOC in Yenagoa.

The workshop was aimed at training proprietors and managers of small and medium scale enterprises, SMEs with skills and best practices for the continuity and sustainability of their businesses.

Mr. Insulla highlighted NAOC’s efforts to provide enabling environment for oil and gas businesses to flourish, including the construction of the refinery in the region.

“We are implementing a number of projects in the Nigerian oil and gas industry as well as energy sector, including our Zabazaba deep offshore project, ongoing feasibility for the construction of a brand-new 150,000 barrel-of-oil-per-day refinery, support for refurbishment of Port Harcourt refinery, efficiency of the national grid, alternative energy mix, etc,’ he said

He also expressed Eni’s commitment to expand NAOC’s operations and grow Nigerian content in-country, for which over $5.4billion was spent in the last six years

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who gave the opening remarks at the event, acknowledged the growth of SMEs as means to jumpstart economic growth and sustainability in the country.

Business men and women were charged by Mr. Dickson to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, to develop and sustain their businesses.

He further urged NAOC to make available to the government the statistics of indigenous businesses it had empowered through its business finance scheme as access to capital remained the major constraint in the development and sustainability of business.

The governor encouraged the people of Bayelsa State to be actively involved in the oil and gas industry to enable them to take charge of their local economy.

He also echoed that the corporate offices of international oil companies be relocated of to the Niger Delta, which is their primary place of operation.

He also implored the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB to accelerate work on their 17-storey headquarters building in Yenagoa.