Ontario speaks on fresh fraud allegations by Union Bank

Related News

The management of Ontario Oil and Gas limited has denied any fraudulent sale of refined petroleum products as alleged by Union Bank Plc in an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The company spoke on Monday about a commercial transaction between her and the bank which dates back to 2014.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had on Monday ordered the interim forfeiture of N1.96 billion allegedly belonging to the company over alleged fraudulent sale of refined petroleum.

According to a statement by the company, Ontario speaking through its counsel, Ben Udoh, acknowledged approaching Union Bank Plc for a facility to import and market petroleum products in 2014 but denied allegations of fraudulent diversion of proceeds.

“Indeed, we approached Union Bank in 2014 for an $11 million facility. A letter of Credit (LC) was issued same year but was amended to $9.9 million in May 2015. The said sum ($9.9) was paid to the supplier, Petrocam Trading Limited.

“Contrary to impressions created by Union Bank, there was no case of fraudulent diversion and conversion of proceeds as alleged. We would like to confirm on good authority that the products were duly imported and sold in the open market,” Mr Udoh said.

He added, “Total proceeds from the transaction was N1.9 billion, and in line with our offer letter and best practice, same amount was provided for. The management of Union Bank was subsequently advised to bid for appropriate foreign exchange to discharge the LC.

“Unfortunately, Union Bank, for reasons best known to them, failed to heed several exchanges for the liquidation of the debt which Ontario diligently dealt with within the 60-day expiration of the facility.”

Mr. Udoh also alleged that Union Bank had unwittingly shot itself on the foot by its failure to ”register the Form M with Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, nearly 8 months after, which made it difficult for them to successfully bid for forex to tidy up the transaction.”

“Finally, we are surprised that the ex parte order which targeted Ontario Oil and Gas Limited was used to seize the assets of The Renoire Logistics which is an independent entity with no similar directors or ownership. Union Bank failed to transparently manage this transaction and should blame itself for allowing the devaluation of the Naira to hurt its interests,” he said.

“We do not owe Union Bank. All proceeds arising from the transaction has been fully redeemed. Any differential is as a result of devaluation of the Naira. Ontario would do everything legal to vacate the ex parte application.”

Ontario is however not new to fraud and shady dealings.

In January, a judge of the Lagos High Court, Lateefa Okunnu, convicted the company and its promoters, Walter Wagbatsoma and Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, on an eight-count charge of fuel subsidy fraud.

The judge said the prosecution had proved that Mr. Wagbatsoma, Mrs. Ugo-Nnadi, and Ontario Oil and Gas of collected hundreds of millions of naira falsely as subsidy payments.

Walter Wagbatsoma with officials of the EFCC

Mr. Wagbatsoma is the chairman of the company while Mrs. Ugo-Nnadi is the managing director.

The judge also said the prosecution gave evidence that the convicts discharged “a much lesser quantity” of petrol in their transaction with the government and presented a forged shore tank certificate.

The judge later said she had no doubt that the company forged the shore tank certificate, used for the subsidy payment and subsequently sentenced both Mr. Wagbatsoma and Mrs. Ugo-Nnadi to 10 years in prison.

She also ordered restitution for Ontario Oil and Gas, and asked the company to refund N754 million being the amount it defrauded the Nigerian government.

Also in March, the NNPC stated that the company was yet to make a formal commitment to settle all its outstanding debts under the crude oil swap contract that existed between 2012 and 2014, adding that the company was broke.