NNPC has 2 billion litres of petrol for end-of-year movements — GMD

Related News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has a stock of over two billion litres of petrol to ensure a hitch-free end-of-year movement of motorists.

Speaking at the weekend after his investiture as Honourary Special Marshal by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Maikanti Baru, assured that adequate measures were in place to ensure that motorists have unimpeded access to fuel ahead of the forthcoming end-of-year festivities.

Mr. Baru said provision of adequate petroleum products would not only ease transportation but would also make our roads safer for motorists, just as other consumers too would have no need to hoard highly inflammable products in jerry cans, among others, which may pose as safety challenge to them.

“As we speak, NNPC has over two billion litres of petrol and we want to sustain this level from now on till the end of the year and beyond. This volume would give the country product sufficiency of about 60 days, well above the standard 30 days sufficiency threshold,’’ Mr. Baru said.

Describing his investiture as an eloquent testament of the Corporation’s long standing commitment to road safety and support for the FRSC, the GMD said NNPC would remain unwavering in its backing of the FRSC towards achieving its mandate of making our roads safer for motorists and other road users.

In her remarks, Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Operations, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor, who presided over the ceremony, thanked the Corporation for its commitment to road safety.

Mrs. Ewhrudjakpor said that road safety was the responsibility of everyone from motorists to regular road safety officers including special marshals, adding that all have a duty to ensure that the safety target which involves limiting the number of casualties on our road is achieved.

NDU UGHAMADU

Group General Manager

Group Public Affairs Division

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Abuja

17th October, 2017.