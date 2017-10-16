600 investors to attend Nigeria’s Mining Week

Related News

The Event Manager, IPAD Nigeria Mining and Quarrying Forum, Elodie Delagneau, says no fewer than 600 mining investors are expected to attend the second Nigeria Mining Week beginning from Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Delagneau disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The Mining Week is being organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and IPAD Nigeria.

The event, which commenced on Monday as a pre-conference, will end on October 18.

The high level conference and expo would also provide the industry with access to the latest mining technologies and services.

A new feature event, called the Dragons’ Den, would give small scale miners and junior mining licence holders the opportunity to pitch their prospective investors at today’s event.

She said that 20 countries from Europe, including South Africa, Ghana and Germany have registered to attend this year’s event.

She explained that more than 120 investors had arrived and were attending the pre-conference, adding that it was a good omen that the event would was more promising, compared to the first edition.

“The event is for Nigerian mining professionals such as mining operators, service providers; we also have exhibitors and mining investors that came from South Africa to invest in the Nigeria mining.

“This year’s mining week will be different from 2016 edition because of the turnout and calibre of people that have registered today; investors now trust the Nigerian mining sector as a place to invest, ‘’ she said.

She said Nigeria’s new mining roadmap and regulations had brought tremendous development to the Nigerian economy, adding that some investors had been able to access funds through the ministry.

Today’s event is the Dragon’s day, where mining investors present their projects to a panel of judges, financiers and consultants on how they can get partnership and financial assistance to boost their businesses.

She said the week would not just be only presentations but round-table, where mining investors could meet and discuss how to assist one another.

The Chief Executive Officers, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and the Miners Association of Nigeria would meet at the event to tackle challenges facing the sector.

There are exhibition stands where both local and foreign investors, consultants and financial institutions would showcase their products, equipment and expertise among others.

(NAN)