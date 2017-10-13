NES23: Experts discuss ways to solve Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit

Related News

Key players in the infrastructural sector proffered ways to effectively unlock opportunities to solve the country’s infrastructure and urban development challenges.

The experts, who were speaking at the just-concluded 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit, NES 23 in Abuja, said this could be achieved by accelerating public private sector partnerships, PPP, investments in the country.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Usman, who led discussions on the issue during one of the plenary sessions said there was need to institute inter-model systems for cargo evacuation into and out of the ports.

Ms. Usman said with about 90 per cent of cargo coming into and out of the country’s ports transported by roads, it was difficult for any form of efficient cargo evacuation due to congestions and bad roads.

“In zero to three months, we feel there is a need to declare a state of emergency on inter-model transportation to the port locations and ensure that any other approval to be granted by any other ministry or government agency that is required to grant a permit does that within a stipulated time.

“We believe this would ensure every other fund deployment for these inter-model petition systems will then be given the necessary approvals required,” she said.

The NPA boss said as a long term solution, government must understand the need to deploy rail as form of evacuation into and out of the ports, and to utilise the inland water ways mode of transportation.

The President of the Microfinance Banks Association of Nigeria, Niyi Akinlusi, who spoke on capitalizing and opportunities in mass housing developments identified three immediate solutions to help solve Nigeria’s housing problems.

Speaking on the “1-3-1formula”, Mr. Akinlusi explained that this referred to cost of registration of titles not more than one per cent, while the period not more than three days at one point under one desk.

“Without titling, there is no construction or demand, because the mortgage banks will not create mortgages for untitled property. This is something that can be done immediately,” he explained.

Mr. Akinlusi also highlighted a favourable housing policy for first time home buyers and said de-risking the construction processes was the other crucial area that government should pay immediate attention to.

On the efforts to accelerate PPP investments in Nigeria, Mr. Akinlusi suggested that the National Council for Privatisation, NCP, with its political framework to privatise assets in this country, and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, be responsible for driving concessions.

He call for improved funding and enhancement of the capacity of the BPE.

“Getting the executive order signed in order to fast track the passing of pending reform bills for transportation and the need to drive the closure of ongoing prioritized concessions, which are the four major international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port- Harcourt, the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger bridge, the Abuja- Kaduna-Kano road and the ongoing railway line by General Electric within the next 12-18 months (is important),” he said.

For the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan Recovery, ERGP, Daniel Ikuenobe, the plan can give the desired impact.

“We acknowledge that most of the things we are trying to do, the kind of big results we are looking for the government really can’t deliver on that and so the approach we are using is to first of all find out major organisations, to identify the initiatives that they are currently doing or hope to do in terms of participation in investment, and identifying solutions to those issues that will take them off the road to get them to deliver on their numbers,” Mr. Ikuenobe said.