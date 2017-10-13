Related News

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday sustained growth profile with market capitalisation appreciating by N40 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities improved by N40 billion or 0.32 per cent to close at N12.683 trillion from N12.643 trillion posted on Thursday.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index increased by 115.93 basis points or 0.32 per cent to close at 36,848.17 point compared with 36,732.24 recorded on Thursday.

A breakdown of the price movement table showed that International Breweries led the gainers’ chart, growing by N1.99 to close at N41.89 per share.

Lafarge Africa followed with a gain of N1.50 to close at N56 and Stanbic IBTC appreciated by 81k to close at N42 per share.

Guinness advanced by 75k to close at N100 and Nestle gained 50k to close at N1,240.50 per share.

On the contrary, Forte Oil led the losers’ chart, shedding N2 to close at N48 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N9.68 and Dangote Cement also lost 50k to close at N223.50 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery declined by 16k to close at N13.69, while UPL was down by 11k to close at N2.22 per share.

The volume of transactions declined by 64.03 per cent as investors bought 159.61 million shares worth N2.24 billion in 3243 deals.

NAN reports that this was against 443.68 million shares valued at N3.18 billion transacted in 2,993 deals on Thursday.

Further breakdown of the transactions showed that Diamond Bank maintained its leadership as the most traded day 25.04 million shares worth N27.77 million.

Access Bank followed with an account of 15.82 million shares valued at N155.98 million and Transcorp sold 14.98 million shares worth N22.74 million.

FCMB Group exchanged 14.260 million shares cost N14.81 million, while Zenith International Bank sold 9.15 million shares worth N232.92 million.

(NAN)