Senate probes NNPC GMD Baru over allegations of corruption, insubordination

Maikanti Baru. GMD of NNPC
Maikanti Baru. GMD of NNPC

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday set up an ad-hoc committee to carry out “holistic investigation” into allegations of corruption against Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, GMD, of the state oil firm, NNPC.‎

The Senate also charged the nine-member committee to investigate a letter written by the Minister of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, to President Muhammadu Buhari accusing Mr. Baru of illegal actions and insurbodination.

The Senate committee is to be chaired by Aliyu Wamako while its members include Tayo Alasoadura, Akpan Bassey, Samuel Anyanwu, and Ahmed Ogembe.

Others are Chukwuka Utazi, Rose Oko, Baba Garba and Kabir Marafa.

Presenting the motion, Samuel Anyanwu emphasised the need for the Senate to investigate Mr. Baru’s involvement in alleged corrupt activities of Duke Oil, a component of the NNPC Trading Limited.

Mr. Anyanwu noted that the company was incorporated in 1989 in Panama and therefore,does not pay tax in Nigeria.

He said further that the company enjoys massive support of NNPC in trading of crude oil in the international market in spite of grappling with the basics of what it was registered to do.

“The Senate is aware of the decision of the current GMD to allocate almost all products to Duke Oil, this is in addition to its automatic inclusion in the lifting of crude oil, gas etc, which thus, makes Duke Oil a money spinning outfit.

“The Senate is aware that Duke Oil remains the sole importer of AGO to PPMC and Retail, which it does through third party since it cannot import by itself, this contributes in slowing the growth of our indigenous companies that are making giant strides in the sector.”

Mr. Anyanwu alleged that the general lack of transparency and level playing field have combined to make Duke Oil the highest money earner and at the same time, the highest money “waster” due to corruption in its operations.

Concerned that this relationship has stifled the growth of indigenous companies operating in the sector, the Senate resolved to constitute a committee to investigate the policy introduced by the current GMD of allocating products to Duke Oil and carry out a holistic investigation into the activities of NNPC Trading Company.

The lawmakers also resolved to investigate the letter written by Mr. Kachikwu.

Mr. Kachikwu in a letter dated August 30 which surfaced in the internet on Tuesday had criticised Mr. Baru over illegal practices and appealed to President Buhari to take urgent steps to address his concerns.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • D-A-N-G-0-T-E – C-E-M-E-N-T

    PRÒMO!!! PRÕMÒ!!! PRÕMO

    BÛY-CÉMENT

    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY

    FÕR A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1400 PÉR BÀG

    AND #300 TÕ ÐELIVER PER BÂG,ÌNDÌVIÐUALS CÀN ÕRDER A MÌNÍMUM OF 1OOBÂGS,

    TRÀILER LÖAÐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LOÀD OF 9OOBÀGS ABÕVE.

    CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR OJEKERE ÓN (0706538/3208) OR

    ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS MÄRŸ ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRIES.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Another deception by the NASS for the gullibles, on hearing the amount Baru has awarded in contracts, they moved urgently to get a piece of the pie, they are simply trying to see if they can by blackmail get some cut off the supposed 25billion dolls in contracts from the dubious Baru.

  • Jon

    Didn’t know that parasite Baru is a alleged thief. They allegedly steal from the South and allegedly steal as parasites. This is too much for the South to handle. RESTRUCTURE NOW.

    • Jon

      Correction: “an” alleged and not “a” …

      • Julius

        He is a thief…none of them is clean !

  • fidelis

    Professional Vision

    Benedict Peters’ aims to improve his country’s infrastructure and economy by offering multifaceted power solutions that include mining, extraction, production, processing, manufacturing and marketing. His vision for the Aiteo Group is built on an integrated business approach that combines many aspects of the energy industry in order to provide an extensive solution and add value to the resources sector. Under Mr. Peters’ leadership, Aiteo Group has created more than 11,000 job opportunities and continues to grow and expand into new fields.

    Main Achievements

    Benedict Peters is considered to be a pioneer in the oil and gas industry, and is frequently listed among Africa’s most successful corporate leaders. He was named ‘CEO of the Year’ in 2014 by Leadership Newspaper in Nigeria, in recognition of his contribution to enabling Nigeria to expand its control over its strategic oil assets.

    Social Responsibility

    Beyond the business world, Peters is involved in several community initiatives. In July, 2014, he founded the Joseph Agro Foundation, where he serves as Chairman. The Foundation is focused on improving the lives of farmers in rural regions, by giving them the tools they need to be economically successful. To this end, the Joseph Agro Foundation supports employment initiatives and projects that improve the school system in Nigeria, and also runs a number of awareness programs to promote responsible water consumption among farmers. Benedict Peters and the Aiteo Group have donated generously to the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency to assist the state in dealing with the acute problem of Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria. He is also Chairman of the Otuoke University Council, which supervises and monitors the University’s implementation of its strategic plan and executive policies.

    • Sanssouci

      He’s on EFCC’s most wanted list page 1. Perhaps let him clear with them first then we can listen to you.

  • Jon

    Buhari should be summoned to give account what he knew about Baru’s oil contract scandal, when he knew it and what action he took. Buhari and Baru are all alleged thieves and parasites. This is why Nigeria is non-negotiable to them.

  • Julius

    This is a good development, hopefully Baru will be shown the door and be indicted for corruption. These criminals are so rich that they think they can do anything and get away with it. The president ought to suspend him during the investigation as well.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Your tyrant and his cabal are solidly behind their errand boy who they tasked with obtainig money for the next campaign through looting of NNPC. NOTHING WILL HAPPEN TO BARU, HE MAY EVEN BE PROMOTED.

      • Julius

        Yeah, I’m sure you were in the meeting where that was discussed and approved. By they way, where is your emperor kanu ?

        • Screw-em

          Okoro Tawanda has him hiding in his attic….lol

          • Julius

            lolz and otile might be sharing him at night since he love hunchback boys

        • cheky

          Is this the only thing you can say here? Not even condemning Baru? You pretend to be a progressive but you’re very biased. Anything from this government is “All correct sir”.

        • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

          Stick your middle finger up your backside for 5mins then bring it out and sniff it by breathing deeply and you will instantly know the answer that question

  • Al

    Why is it only baru & Kachikwu face off will atract NASS quick attention?? There are similar cases in other government agencies I.e AGF & Efcc Chairman, Minister of health & NHIS, PoLice & Civil defence etc

  • oyoko

    This senate..sef. This is executive matter, wetin concern senators, at least allow the executive to respond first. Even..sef, you senators suppose to have seen this from your over sight function. It shows that your over sight function is zero. Pls don’t go to Baru and start asking for your own share, and then dabaru the case. I will advise you hands-off from this; EFCC and other security agents are there to do the investigation.

    • Ndidi

      Baru has stolen money, and the Senate wants some of it.
      So I agree with you.
      What can a dirty rotten Senate of Mafia criminals do except plunge the country deeper into corruption.

  • Justice Equity

    These guys are taking Nigeria for a big zoo,for Gods sake why task a Fulani man with the task of probing another Fulani for dipping his hands on the oil they said that it is their Allah given birth right, if this probe is not aimed at covering the leprosy with powder, why not appoint an opposition senator as the chairman of the probe committee. Nigeria have become a big joke under buhari ,in our very own eyes ,these guys are scamming this nation big time, they sent us a dummy that Jonathan government was corrupt, the hate overwhelmed Yoruba backstabbing Judas Iscariot children fell into their trap,without knowing that it was a well planned war of domination of Nigeria, now every body are seeing it like a movie from one end to another end.from the CBN to NNPC ,from security to agriculture to judiciary, to education etc Nigerians are now looking like big dummies while these guys are mesmerizing Nigerians.
    May God deliver Nigeria from this band.

  • Ndidi

    This is gross misconduct by Baru. If President Buhari does not fire this corrupt Baru then his will be yet another useless African presidency. And President Buhari will have no moral leg to stand on against Niger Deltan militants if he allows this level of gross misconduct by Baru.
    PS: Civil servants like Baru keep on plunging the ministries/agencies they are in, into crisis and chaos. There’s never any peace or progress. Just fear and corruption. All these revelations are more evidence that Nigeria can never work under this current arrangement and that each area should have resource control and self-determination, that is, Restructuring is immediately needed. Niger Deltans should justly control everything about their natural resources, just like all other areas of Nigeria should control whatever is in their land. For Baru to behave like an emperor when he’s just a civil servant, and a corrupt one at that, is spitting into the eyes of Niger Deltans.

    • Jon

      This is the reason Buhari and his Hausa/Fulani invaders and terrorists say that Nigeria is non-negotiable. Just to keeping on steal ad infinitum and remain parasites ad infinitum. And, Southern Nigeria is not going for that. RESTRUCTURE NOW.

  • wazobia decomposition !!!!!!

    dieziani 2.0 …………… unfortunately,no ebele syndrome this time around ………..

  • eshe_70@yahoo.com

    Why is the senate committee headed by Aliyu Wammako? Another Hausa Fulani who can easily compromise with the cabal in Aso Rock. What of the $50 million Osborne Ikoyi towers probe or sacked AGF Lawal grass cutting probe? Buhari claim he his fighting corruption but his corruption fight is just lip service when it comes to his own government

  • forestgee

    Anti corruption war! Where is EFCC? The hypocrisy of this government stinks beyond imagination…those who think they are fighting corruption should think very well.

  • Haruna

    So, Baru na alleged ole too? Baru na alleged bara wo too?