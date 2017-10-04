NCC joins partners to raise awareness on cyber security

The Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), as a partner to the US Department of Homeland Security’s STOP.THINK.CONNECT. Cyber Awareness Coalition, and in keeping with its unwavering commitment to consumer protection, is intimately involved in raising awareness and educating the general public on the importance of cyber security.

The NCC is therefore raising both the tempo and sophistication of the campaign on cyber security in the month of October which has been declared as the Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).

Accordingly, the interests and thematic focus of these campaign is to educate the general public on the Simple Steps to Online Safety; to make people to understand that Cyber Security in the Workplace is Everyone’s Business; to let everyone to be mindful that Today’s Predictions is for Tomorrow’s Internet; we also intend to pass the message – The Internet Wants You: Consider a career in Cyber Security; and finally to appeal to all of us to be committed to Protecting Critical Infrastructure from Cyber Threats.

Using the Commission’s website, as well as its social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, the NCC will share tips and resources, including videos, on these themes throughout the month of October.

The Commission has therefore requested all its stakeholders and the general public to amplify its voice on this issue by disseminating and sharing these messages and resources freely with friends, employees, stakeholders, and community members to use their devices, the Internet and associated infrastructure in a very thoughtful, safe and secured ways.

