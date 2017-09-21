Dangote, Bloomberg, others discuss use of technology to tackle poverty

Aliko Dangote [Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria]
Aliko Dangote [Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria]

Bloomberg Philanthropies hosted by former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, inaugurated its first Global Business Forum with an astounding line up of global innovators, including Africa’s richest man, Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote.

Following talks by former U.S. president Bill Clinton, French President, Emmanuel Macron, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Alibaba chairman Jack Ma, Aliko Dangote, took the stage with Bill Gates of Microsoft, Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo, and Masayoshi Son of SoftBank. David Rubenstein, CEO of The Carlyle Group who moderated the panel on technology’s ability to disrupt poverty. Mr Dangote cited Nigeria’s 130 million cell phone lines and his own company’s initiative to use biometric data and mobile banking to target one million Nigerian women for small grants.

Mr. Dangote and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation cited their collaborated effort in fighting polio by vaccinating seven million children using mobile trackers.

    Yes, the czars of the global union are on the prowl again through their surrogates (the likes of DanGates). You use your vaccines laced with nanobots to sterilize large populations of people in a bid to execute Agenda 21 and NSSM 200. Now, you want to use technology to further your agenda as stipulated in NSSM 200 under the guise of fighting poverty. This is the apocalyptic horseman on the loose.

