Zenith Bank held the third edition of its Tech Fair, “Future Forward 3.0,” last week at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. The overall winner, Sync, a team collaboration and workflow management platform, received a grand prize of N20 million.

Zenity was one of the businesses and organisations that showcased their work and successes on PREMIUM TIMES last week. Others include Sterling Bank, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

See the details below.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, said the quality of service in the telecom industry is non-negotiable. Speaking in Lagos, he emphasized collaboration, transparency, and urgent focus on compliance with regulations. Mr Maida highlighted the need for benchmarking against the best, addressing broadband challenges, and aligning industry efforts for the advancement of Nigeria’s digital economy. Industry CEOs at the event expressed support for Mr Maida’s consultative approach and commitment to national telecom development.

BANKING

Zenith Bank hosted the third edition of the Tech Fair, “Future Forward 3.0,” on the 22nd and 23rd of November at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. The two-day event featured innovative technologies such as AI, contactless payments, cybersecurity, and more. Keynote speakers included Chris Lu from Huawei Technologies. Panel discussions explored digital payments and the collaboration between Fintech, eCommerce, and SMEs. The fair’s aim was to showcase technological advancements, foster collaboration, and identify innovative startups in the tech industry.

The Zenith Bank Tech Fair concluded its Third Edition, featuring the Zenith Hackathon (Zecathon). The overall winner, Sync, a team collaboration and workflow management platform, received a grand prize of N20 million. The first and second runners-up, Skill Up with Kahdsole (SUWK) and Tribapay, won N15 million and N10 million, respectively. The fair showcased technological innovations, including presentations on AI, contactless payments, cybersecurity, fintech, and more. The event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and presentations by notable figures in the IT industry.

Sterling Bank’s investment platform, Doubble, has introduced new features to enhance investment returns. The digital savings and investment platform now offers flexible naira and dollar investment options, including various money market offerings with higher returns than regular savings. The five unique Money Market offerings on the Doubble application cater to different levels of flexibility, empowering investors to strategically plan for future financial commitments and achieve specific goals. Plans are available for as little as N20,000, making it accessible to a wide range of investors.

OIL & GAS

The former Chairman of the Local Content Committee in the 9th Senate, Teslim Folarin, praised the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for training 500 youth in solar power installation and maintenance in Oyo State. The six-month programme, part of NCDMB’s youth empowerment initiative, earned a commendation for promoting local content and building capacity. Mr Folarin encouraged sustained engagement and opportunities for the youth in the oil and gas industry. The NCDMB said the programme’s aim is to create employment, generate wealth, and empower youths for meaningful contributions to the national economy.

The NCDMB also refuted media reports misrepresenting comments by its Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote, at the 41st Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists. The statement clarified that Mr Wabote’s remarks were distorted, emphasising his positive tone in discussing industry challenges. The NCDMB reiterated its commitment to stakeholder engagement and the imperative of balancing industry friendliness with national priorities. The board rejected assertions that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act has led to the return of portfolio managers or companies, highlighting the growth of Nigerian Content.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, commended Waltersmith Group and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for enhancing domestic refining capacity. He emphasised the importance of modular refineries in addressing the country’s energy challenges. The 5,000-barrel-per-day Waltersmith Petroman refinery, operational since 2020, serves as a model for smaller processing plants. The minister encouraged companies with marginal field allocations to follow Waltersmith’s example by making necessary investments. Waltersmith Petroman plans to expand its processing plant capacity to 40,000 barrels per day.

TAXATION

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, directed foreign shipping companies lifting crude oil from Nigeria to comply with the country’s tax laws by regularizing their tax documents by December 31, 2023. The tax compliance initiative aims to broaden the tax net, increase revenue for the government, and achieve the Federal Government’s target of raising Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio to 18 per cent. Mr Adedeji assured that the goal is not to disrupt operations but to instil compliance with Nigerian tax laws, underlining collaboration with stakeholders for a transparent and fair resolution.

MOBILE TELEPHONY

The iPhone 15 series has been officially launched in Nigeria, available through various retailers such as iConnect, Slot, Glo World, and others. The lineup includes the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a new design and a powerful 48MP main camera, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with advanced camera systems and a lightweight titanium design. Customers can purchase the iPhone 15 series from 20 October. For pricing and availability details, visit https://mea.redingtongroup.com/ng/apple/.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries secured a £13.85 million loan from the European Investment Bank to establish a $23 million production plant for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Nigeria. The plant, operational by Q1 2024, aims to locally produce anti-malaria APIs, reducing import dependency, boosting employment, and enhancing drug security. Emzor’s initiative is hailed as a patriotic move to strengthen Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry and reduce drug prices through local sourcing, offering promising prospects for the country’s economic revival.

OTHERS

Coronation Group, Africa’s investment powerhouse, takes centre stage as lead sponsors at the Lord Mayor’s Show Parade in London, marking a historic moment with Africa’s participation after 805 years. The procession, featuring Nigeria’s Lagos State, highlights cultural diversity and global collaboration. Coronation Group emphasises its commitment to fostering international exchange and supporting platforms that position Nigeria as Africa’s premier financial market.

Lagos Free Zone, a Tolaram subsidiary, aims to attract Nordic investors, showcasing its unparalleled infrastructure and incentives during the Nordic Nigeria Connect 2023 conference in Lagos. Managing Director Dinesh Rathi highlights the zone’s significance as a regional hub, emphasising its integration with a deep-sea port, facilitating efficient logistics. With a focus on the work-live ecosystem, including the Irele Tower and state-of-the-art facilities, the zone positions itself as an ideal investment destination for Nordic businesses eyeing Nigeria’s robust economy and industrial potential

On 23 November at MJ Arena, Lagos, the 1Xcup amateur football tournament concluded with Bariga FC and Ighalo FC competing for top honours. Supported by 1xBet, the event offered substantial cash prizes for winners, along with a legendary 1xBet Legends Game featuring football greats like Daniel Amokachi and Samson Siasia. The day’s schedule included celebrity penalty shootouts, dance performances, fan challenges, and a vibrant atmosphere, with free entry for spectators.

OhentPay, an international money transfer service, has officially launched in over 30 European countries, allowing Nigerian migrants to send money to their home country. The platform focuses on providing the best exchange rates to offer users optimal value for their remittances. OhentPay aims to simplify cross-border money transfers by offering competitive rates, low fees, fast transactions, 24/7 customer support, and secure transactions. The expansion addresses the challenges faced by migrants, including high fees, unfavourable exchange rates, and delays in international transactions.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, denied spending over N400 million on foreign trips, refuting an online newspaper’s report. The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, in a statement, described the story as deliberately fabricated by mischief-makers to distract the government. He said the misinformation was due to a misinterpretation of budget data from the previous administration’s quarters. The governor highlighted the principles of transparency and accountability in his government. Mr Idris said the official website of the Zamfara State Government provides a detailed report on budget performance for public scrutiny.

Tata International is set to expand its operations in Nigeria through a strategic partnership with the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ). The agreement involves leasing a 6000-square-meter facility within LFZ, marking a significant milestone in Tata International’s commitment to the region. The move aims to enhance operational capabilities and contribute to economic development in Nigeria, fostering growth and competitiveness. The signing ceremony took place in LFZ and signifies a new era in the relationship between Tata International, Tolaram, and Lagos Free Zone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

