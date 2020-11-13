ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Board, Michael Alexander and Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, are to retire from the board, effective January 31, 2021.

The company’s Secretary and General Counsel, disclosed this in a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the notice, Mr Alexander, who is a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, was appointed to the board in June 2013, while Mrs Okauru, an Independent Non-Executive Director, was appointed in March 2013.

The notice said that for the past seven years, both directors had served the board meritoriously, deploying their multi-facetted experiences towards the growth of the organisation.

“Seplat remains grateful for their immense contributions to the board and the company.

“Consequently, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Mr Basil Omiyi, Independent Non-Executive Director, will become the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director from Feb. 1, 2021.

“Omiyi joined the Seplat Board in 2013 after a 40-year career at Royal Dutch Shell, during which time he occupied a number of senior roles in Nigeria and Europe, including Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd., and Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria.

“This announcement is being made in accordance with Rule 4 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Amended Listing Rules and Rule 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Rules,” the notice read.

(NAN)