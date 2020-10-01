ADVERTISEMENT

An additional 146,878,241 ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc were on Wednesday listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The new development was made known in a statement signed by NSE’s Head of Listings Regulation Department, Godstime Iwenekhai.

The additional shares listed on the exchange arose from the Scheme of Merger between Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Savannah Sugar Company Limited.

Earlier in the year, shareholders of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) had endorsed the formal takeover of Savannah Sugar Company Ltd (SSCL).

The shareholders said the development would enhance production capacity and further increase their market share.

The shareholders, during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), voted in favour of the merger of the two company as the sub-Saharan Africa’s largest sugar refining firm embarked on the next stage of its backward integration plan to revolutionize the sugar sub-sector of the nation’s economy.

With the listing of the additional 146,878,241 ordinary shares on Wednesday, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has now increased from 12,000,000,000 to 12,146,878,241 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

